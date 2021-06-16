Varlamov allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Varlamov missed the final 6:50 of the first period after a collision with Tampa Bay's Brayden Point but was back between the pipes to start the second. It's not yet known what the injury was, but Varlamov didn't appear to show any ill effects upon his return, stopping a Yanni Gourde short-handed breakaway chance shortly after re-entering the game. Varlamov had won his previous four starts prior to Tuesday and would presumably get the nod for Game 3 on Thursday if healthy.