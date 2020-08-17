Varlamov turned aside 22 shots Sunday in the Islanders' 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals during Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Caps couldn't muster many quality chances despite their 0-2 deficit in the series, and Varlamov was mostly up to the task of denying them -- he one puck that did get past them came on the power play and through a screen. The 32-year-old netminder is having an impressive playoff run, winning four straight starts and going 6-1 so far in the Toronto bubble with a .932 save percentage. Varlamov and the Isles will look to complete the sweep in Game 4 on Tuesday.