Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins fourth straight
Varlamov made 28 saves, allowing three goals in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.
Varlamov improved his season record to 4-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage. He continues to split starts with Thomas Greiss. New York doesn't play again until Friday, against Tampa Bay, followed by a date with Buffalo on Saturday. Both will be tough matchups but expect Varlamov to man the crease for one of the two contests. The win Sunday was New York's seventh in a row, with Varlamov accounting for four of those victories.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Continues platoon split•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Slated to start•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Grounds Jets in Winnipeg•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.