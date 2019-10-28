Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins fourth straight

Varlamov made 28 saves, allowing three goals in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

Varlamov improved his season record to 4-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage. He continues to split starts with Thomas Greiss. New York doesn't play again until Friday, against Tampa Bay, followed by a date with Buffalo on Saturday. Both will be tough matchups but expect Varlamov to man the crease for one of the two contests. The win Sunday was New York's seventh in a row, with Varlamov accounting for four of those victories.