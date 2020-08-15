Varlamov gave up two goals on 25 shots in a 5-2 win over the Capitals in Friday's Game 2.

Both goals against Varlamov came off the stick of Alex Ovechkin, but the Islanders' defense suppressed the Capitals well overall. Varlamov has won three straight games and five of his last six. He's given up only 11 goals in six postseason appearances. Look for the 32-year-old to start again in Sunday's Game 3.