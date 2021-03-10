Varlamov kicked out 32 of 33 shots Tuesday in a 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins.
Varlamov's only blemish was a David Pastrnak power-play goal late in the third period on which the netminder was caught out of position and unable to get himself reset in time. He was perfect for the rest of regulation and came up with shootout-clinching saves on Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand. The 32-year-old Varlamov is now riding a three-game winning streak with a .952 save percentage during that stretch. He'll put his 11-4-3 record on the line Thursday against New Jersey.
