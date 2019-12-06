Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins third straight start

Varlamov stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Vegas.

Varlamov has been playing well for a couple of weeks and now has a three-game winning streak to show for his efforts. He's given up a combined three goals over his last three starts, registering a tidy .968 save percentage over those appearances. Varlamov remains in a timeshare with Thomas Greiss, but he appears to be re-establishing his floor as a solid matchups play.