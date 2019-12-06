Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Wins third straight start
Varlamov stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Vegas.
Varlamov has been playing well for a couple of weeks and now has a three-game winning streak to show for his efforts. He's given up a combined three goals over his last three starts, registering a tidy .968 save percentage over those appearances. Varlamov remains in a timeshare with Thomas Greiss, but he appears to be re-establishing his floor as a solid matchups play.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Limits Wings to one goal•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Detroit•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Perfect in relief•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Kings•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Draws favorable matchup in LA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.