Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Yanked from Tuesday's loss

Varlamov stopped 15 of 19 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss midway through the second period in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

After losing a tough 2-1 decision to the Capitals in his Islanders debut Friday, Varlamov looked shaky in this one, giving up a natural hat trick to James Neal before getting the hook. The 31-year-old was hoping to turn his career around in New York, but it looks as though he may not have instant success in his new digs.