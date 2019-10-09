Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Yanked from Tuesday's loss
Varlamov stopped 15 of 19 shots before being replaced by Thomas Greiss midway through the second period in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.
After losing a tough 2-1 decision to the Capitals in his Islanders debut Friday, Varlamov looked shaky in this one, giving up a natural hat trick to James Neal before getting the hook. The 31-year-old was hoping to turn his career around in New York, but it looks as though he may not have instant success in his new digs.
More News
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Solid despite loss•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Making Islanders debut•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: In net for preseason finale•
-
Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.