Varlamov turned away 34 of 38 shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Varlamov faced a high volume of shots Thursday, and he ultimately kept the Islanders in the contest until William Carrier's go-ahead goal with just over five minutes remaining. With Thursday's loss, the 38-year-old Varlamov now has a 1-2-2 record, a 2.72 GAA and an .892 save percentage across five appearances this season. He's been one of the more serviceable backups across the league this season while appearing roughly once a week to spell Ilya Sorokin. Varlamo has a proven track record of success at the NHL level, and he's displayed enough gas left in the tank to be a serviceable spot start for fantasy managers in a pinch.