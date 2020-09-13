Varlamov stopped 32 of 35 shots Sunday in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 4.

The Lightning took the lead with a pair of goals 12 seconds apart in the second period and New York was unable to muster any offense in response. It was tough to blame Varlamov on any of the three goals he allowed, but the 32-year-old has now given up 13 goals through the first four games of the series (.889 save percentage).