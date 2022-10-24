Varlamov allowed three goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Varlamov and the Islanders did well to keep the Panthers' top players quite, but the home team's bottom six did damage. This was Varlamov's second appearance of the year, and he's now allowed five goals on 60 shots. The 34-year-old has gotten every third game so far, and that pattern or something similar will likely continue as Ilya Sorokin continues to establish himself as the Islanders' top goalie.