Helgeson signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Islanders on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports. The deal is worth $650,000 next season, but it gets bumped up to $700,000 in 2019-20, with the AHL rates set at $250,000 each year.

We mean no disrespect to Helgeson -- he plays a physical game and appears resolute in his quest to land a stable NHL role -- but all eyes are on Islanders captain John Tavares as he mulls over an offer to re-sign with the Metropolitan Division club or hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent Sunday. Helgeson has accrued one goal, three assists and 50 PIM in as many career contests, so take that for what's its worth.