Islanders' Seth Helgeson: Ushered to minors
The Islanders re-assigned Helgeson to AHL Bridgeport Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
In the same day the defenseman got called up to the big club, the Islanders quickly sent Helgeson back down. He obviously didn't suit up in Tuesday's game against Ottawa, and is still looking for his first NHL appearance since the 2016-17 season.
