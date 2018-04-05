Islanders' Shane Prince: Back in tow

Prince (lower body) will return Thursday against the Rangers.

Prince hasn't played since Jan. 18 so he could be a bit rusty upon his return. He'll skate in the bottom six with very little to offer fantasy owners. Prior to getting hurt, Prince only had two points in 12 games for the 2017-18 campaign, but that he worked so hard to come back for a team that won't be in the playoffs speaks volumes about his work ethic and dedication to the game of hockey.