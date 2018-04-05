Islanders' Shane Prince: Back in tow
Prince (lower body) will return Thursday against the Rangers.
Prince hasn't played since Jan. 18 so he could be a bit rusty upon his return. He'll skate in the bottom six with very little to offer fantasy owners. Prior to getting hurt, Prince only had two points in 12 games for the 2017-18 campaign, but that he worked so hard to come back for a team that won't be in the playoffs speaks volumes about his work ethic and dedication to the game of hockey.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...