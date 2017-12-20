Islanders' Shane Prince: Back with team
Prince was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.
In four games with the Sound Tigers, Prince notched a pair of helpers and a minus-2 rating. With the winger back in the fold, it seems likely he will make his 2017-18 debut versus the Ducks on Thursday -- probably in favor of Steve Bernier. If he can stay healthy, Prince could top his career highs from last season (five goals and 13 helpers).
