Islanders' Shane Prince: Has begun skating
Prince (lower body) is skating with the team, Newsdayreports.
Prince has been out of the lineup since Jan. 21 due to the injury. Coach Doug Weight stated Tuesday that Prince should be ready to return to the lineup "sooner than later". He could make his return to the lineup Friday versus Toronto or Saturday in New Jersey. When Prince does return he will likely play wing on the third-line.
