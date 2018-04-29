Islanders' Shane Prince: Injury plagued season
Prince only had one goal and one assist in 14 games for the Islanders this season.
Prince suffered several injuries that took him out of the lineup for extended periods of time, but even when healthy was far from an automatic start for the Islanders. He is a restricted free agent this summer and could find himself playing for his third organization next season.
