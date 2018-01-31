Islanders' Shane Prince: Lands on injured reserve
Prince (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Since the Isles used a retroactive designation, Prince is technically eligible to return at any point, but it's probably safe to assume he won't be available against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The organization didn't announce a specific timeline for the winger, who has already missed four games due to his undisclosed ailment. In a corresponding move, Andrew Ladd (upper body) was activated off IR.
