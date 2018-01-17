Islanders' Shane Prince: Leaves game early

Prince was forced to exit the game Tuesday versus New Jersey after suffering an upper-body injury, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This is certainly unwelcome news for both Prince and the Islanders, as the team came into the game shorthanded with only 11 forwards. The Isles are dealing with several injuries to their forward group, as Josh Bailey (lower body), Andrew Ladd (upper body), Casey Cizikas (hand), and Nikolay Kulemin (shoulder) are all out of the lineup. Losing Prince isn't a huge blow, as the third-line winger only has six goals in 61 games.