Islanders' Shane Prince: Practicing with team Monday
Prince (ankle) practiced with the Islanders Monday, Cory Wright of the Islanders web site reports.
This would seem to indicate that Prince may be slightly ahead of his scheduled December return date. A conditioning stint in Bridgeport of the AHL could still be in his near future before the Islanders have to decide where he should play. The Islanders don't seem to have a roster spot open right now for Alan Quine or Prince but an injury could be just around the corner that would open up playing time for one or both wingers.
