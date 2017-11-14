Islanders' Shane Prince: Ready for contact

Prince (ankle) is expected to take part in a full contact practice Wednesday, Islanders web site reports.

This would seem to be the next step in his progression as he has been skating with a non-contact jersey with the team for about a week. Prince is still likely headed for a conditioning stint in the near future before a possible return to the Islanders in early December.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories