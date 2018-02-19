Islanders' Shane Prince: Remains sidelined
Prince (undisclosed) has yet to be cleared to play and will remain out of the lineup against the Wild on Monday.
Considering there have been no reports of Prince returning to practice -- or even skating on his own -- fantasy owners can probably expect him to be out for a while. The team has also not provided a timeline for when the winger might be eligible to return, which certainly doesn't indicate good news on the injury front. Coach Doug Weight should provide an update once the team is ready to take the Rochester, New York native off injured reserve.
