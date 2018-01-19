Islanders' Shane Prince: Ruled out of road trip
Prince (undisclosed) will miss the Islanders' next three games at a minimum.
Prince's absence will test the Islanders' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as the 25-year-old American has only notched one goal and two points in 12 games this campaign. Prince's next chance to return won't come until Jan. 30 against the Panthers, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Islanders place him on injured reserve while he's on the shelf.
