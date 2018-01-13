Islanders' Shane Prince: Scores in victory
Prince scored his first goal of the season Saturday as the Islanders defeated the Rangers 7-2.
The goal was the first for Prince in nine games this season and only his second point of the season. He is currently playing on the third line for the Isles but several injuries to key forwards are likely to see quite a few line changes over the coming days and weeks for the team. Prince could even be a healthy scratch once all of the regular forwards return to action.
