Islanders' Shane Prince: Set for conditioning stint

Prince (ankle) was activated and subsequently loaned to AHL Bridgeport for a conditioning assignment Sunday.

Prince is yet to suit up for the Islanders this season, though he has been practicing fully since Nov. 17. Expect the 2011 second-round pick to spend at least a week in the minors before rejoining the Isles, who rank second in the league in scoring with 3.55 goals per game.

