Islanders' Shane Prince: Skates Friday
Prince (ankle) skated with coaches during a private session Friday, Cory Wright of Islanders Point Blank reports.
While it's a good sign that Prince is once again skating, he's still not expected to be able to return to the Islanders until December at the earliest. Prince had five goals and 18 points in 50 games for the Islanders last season and even when healthy, is not guaranteed a spot on the roster.
