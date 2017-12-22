Islanders' Shane Prince: Slots into supporting role in season debut

Prince logged just 11:10 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim.

The winger hadn't suited up for the Islanders all season because of an ankle injury, and he played just four contests with Bridgeport during his conditioning stint in the AHL. As a result, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with Prince in all settings, especially since he's not currently projected to receive top-six minutes or power-play looks.