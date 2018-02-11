Play

Islanders' Shane Prince: Still out Sunday

Prince (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Flames.

Prince has missed the Islanders' last nine games, and he's been on injured reserve since January 31. His next chance to return is Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, but fantasy owners likely aren't going to be too concerned. Prince has two points in 12 games.

