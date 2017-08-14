Islanders' Shane Prince: Undergoes ankle surgery
Prince had surgery on his ankle and is expected to miss 4-to-6 months.
The Isles were hoping to stick to non-intrusive methods -- per their release -- but ultimately the decision was made that Prince would go under the knife. On the short end of his recovery timeline, the winger could be available in mid-December -- although it might also be as late as mid-February if he suffers any setbacks. When healthy last season, the 24-year-old periodically got the plum assignment of lineup next to John Tavares -- a role he never seemed fully comfortable with, as he managed just 18 points in 50 contests.
