Islanders' Shane Prince: WIll play Thursday

Prince (upper body) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins.

Prince exited Tuesday's game against the Devils early due to an upper-body injury, but the ailment he sustained during that contest clearly wasn't overly serious. The 25-year-old winger, who's notched just one goal and two points in 11 games this season, will skate with Brock Nelson and Michael Dal Colle on the Islanders third line against Boston.