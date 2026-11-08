Holmstrom tallied a goal, recorded an assist, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Holmstrom recorded his third multi-point game of the season Saturday and his second against New Jersey this season. He picked up the primary helper on Anthony Duclair's opening goal of the contest before he later scored himself early in the second to give the Isles and 3-2 lead. The 25-year-old Holmstrom is up to five goals, nine points, 28 shots on net and seven blocked shots across 16 appearances this season. The young winger is making the most of his role on the team's third line and top power-play unit, as he's recorded seven points over his last nine games. Holmstrom should be a viable streaming option periodically in the 2026-27 campaign.