Holmstrom was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Holmstrom was sent down Monday. The Islanders open their regular season Saturday versus Buffalo and Holmstrom could see action on the fourth line. He had six goals and nine points in 50 contests last season.
