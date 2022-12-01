Holmstrom was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Holmstrom was demoted Wednesday but is back in the NHL a day later as the Islanders navigate a rough stretch of injuries to wingers. As long as he stays on the roster, he can play Friday versus the Predators.
