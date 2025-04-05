Holmstrom scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Holmstrom snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 23-year-old's recent slump has stunted his momentum, but he still has a plausible chance at the 20-goal and 40-point marks. He's produced 18 goals, 39 points, 86 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 68 outings this season.