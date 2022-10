Holmstrom was called up from AHL Bridgeport on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Holmstrom will get a longer look in the preseason after getting past the most recent round of cuts. The 21-year-old winger is still a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, though his chances could improve if Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) and Oliver Wahlstrom (undisclosed) can't move past their injuries in the next week.