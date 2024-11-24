Holmstrom provided a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Holmstrom has two goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 23-year-old winger had the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally Saturday. Through 21 contests, Holmstrom is at 10 points (three on the power play), 19 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He's seeing steady time in a third-line role and on the second power-play unit, giving him some fantasy appeal in deeper formats with a focus on offense.