Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Deadly from circles on down

Holmstrom was drafted 23rd overall by the Islanders at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Holmstrom is deadly from the circles on down, but his development has been seriously hindered by injuries. He had hip surgery and tore a ligament in his thumb last season, so scouts didn't get many views on his game. Holmstrom's skating is fine, but not great. But he plays a smart, slippery game. Is he injury prone or just unlucky? Wait on his development to see if he's fantasy worthy.