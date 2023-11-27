Holmstrom (illness) is considered day-to-day after he didn't practice Monday.
Holmstrom still could be available for Tuesday's contest against the Devils. He has five goals, 17 shots on net and 14 blocked shots through 19 games this season. Per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, Hudson Fasching filled in for Holmstrom on the top line during Monday's practice.
