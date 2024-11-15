Holmstrom notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Holmstrom set up Pierre Engvall's goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. November has treated Holmstrom well, especially compared to his quiet October. He has two goals and four assists over seven outings this month, putting the winger at a total of eight points, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 17 contests this season.