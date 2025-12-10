Holmstrom tallied a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shoutout win over Vegas.

Holmstrom found the back of the net just beyond the midway point in the second period to give New York a 3-2 lead. With the twine finder, Holmstrom tallied his first goal since Nov. 2, which snapped a 17-game streak without a goal. After a solid start with eight points through his first 12 games this season, he has just two points since then. While the 24-year-old winger's goal is an encouraging sign moving forward, Holmstrom is best on waivers in fantasy while he works through his early-career scoring struggles.