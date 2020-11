Holmstrom is expected to return to New York ahead of training camp following his loan with Vita Hasten, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Holmstrom should be considered a long shot to make the 23-man roster this season and instead figures to spend another year developing with AHL Bridgeport. With the Sound Tigers last season, the 19-year-old winger registered eight goals and seven assists in 46 contests.