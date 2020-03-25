Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Fails to impress

Holmstrom had eight goals and seven assists in 46 games this season for Bridgeport of the AHL, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The season was really split into thirds for Holmstrom. He had five points in his first 20 games, then missed 13 games with an upper-body injury, before having a stretch of five goals in eight games. Holmstrom was a risky first-round pick for the Isles in the 2019 draft as some teams felt his injury history made him a risky bet. Holmstrom will likely begin next season in the AHL and his play will determine if and when he gets a chance to play for the Islanders.