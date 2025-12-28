Islanders' Simon Holmstrom: Fills empty cage
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmstrom scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
Holmstrom has four points over his last three games and continues to chip in decent offense in a middle-six role. The 24-year-old winger is playing in all situations and has overcome the month-long slump that weighed on him for much of November and into December. He's at eight goals, 17 points, 37 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 37 appearances.
