Holmstrom scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Holmstrom got the Isles on the board late in the first period, beating Anthony Stolarz off the faceoff to tie the game 1-1. The goal was Holmstrom's first since Jan. 2 -- he had just two assists in 11 games coming into Saturday's matchup. Overall, the 22-year-old Holmstrom has 12 goals and 18 points through 48 games while working in a bottom-six capacity with New York.
