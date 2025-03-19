Holmstrom scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Holmstrom scored an empty-netter for the second game in a row, and he led all Islanders forwards with 20:38 of ice time. It's a further sign of trust from head coach Patrick Roy to have Holmstrom on the ice to protect a lead late in the game. The winger still hasn't scored on a goalie since Feb. 7 versus the Jets, but he has six points over nine outings in March. He's at a career-high 16 goals, 20 assists and 77 shots on net through 60 appearances this season.