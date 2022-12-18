Holmstrom scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Holmstrom tallied at 17:36 of the second period, and his first NHL goal counted as the game-winner. The first-round pick from 2019 has bounced around the lineup a bit while picking up two points, six shots and an even plus-minus rating through his first 11 contests with the Islanders. He could be headed back to AHL Bridgeport at some point, as he hasn't shown much consistency in his first taste of NHL action.