Holmstrom scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

Holmstrom has earned five goals and five assists, as well as a plus-12 rating, over his last 13 contests. The winger is up to 19 points, 44 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 42 outings overall. He's firmly in a middle-six role and sees time in all situations, though he's more of a defensively reliable player rather than a power winger.