Holmstrom scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Holmstrom helped out on Tony DeAngelo's opening goal and scored the last of the Islanders' seven tallies. That goal was Holmstrom's first of the year to go with three assists, eight shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across seven appearances. The 24-year-old winger is filling a primarily defensive role on the third line, but his performance Thursday could spark his offense.