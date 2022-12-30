Holmstrom (knee) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 23, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Holmstrom is considered day-to-day, but is not going on the Islanders four-game road trip to Seatte and Western Canada, so he was placed on injured reserve. The winger has only a goal an three points in 14 games this season.
