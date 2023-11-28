Holmstrom (illness) is available to play Tuesday versus the Devils, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Holmstrom, who sat out practice Monday, is projected to play on the top line in Tuesday's contest. He has five goals, 17 shots on net and 14 blocked shots in 19 appearances this season.
