Holmstrom was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Holmstrom's demotion could amount to a paper transaction after the Islanders activated Ryan Pulock (lower body) from long-term injured reserve Saturday. If that's the case, Holmstrom could be back with the big club ahead of Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs. He has produced 18 points in 48 contests this season.